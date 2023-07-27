US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges after plea deal unravels

  • A Trump-appointed judge has raised concerns about whether an agreement with prosecutors protects the president’s son against future charges
  • The arrangement – which Republicans have called a sweetheart deal – was meant to clear the air for Hunter Biden and avert a trial

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:07am, 27 Jul, 2023

