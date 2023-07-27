US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is helped by fellow lawmakers after he froze at the microphones during a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Top US Republican Senator Mitch McConnell freezes during press conference, sparking health concerns
- The lawmaker, 81, appeared to seize up mid-sentence before being walked away by aides and fellow senators
- The veteran Kentucky politician, who had fallen and suffered a concussion in March, later returned and told reporters he was fine after the freezing incident
