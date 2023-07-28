Former US president Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to deliver remarks an event in Las Vegas on July 8. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump accused of asking staff member to delete footage in bid to obstruct classified documents investigation

  • The former US president is now facing new counts of obstruction and wilful retention of national defence information, an updated indictment shows
  • A third defendant, identified as Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, has been charged alongside Trump and valet Walt Nauta

Associated Press
Updated: 7:17am, 28 Jul, 2023

