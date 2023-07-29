US President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their son Hunter Biden attend the University of Pennsylvania graduation ceremony in May. Photo: Reuters
Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild, Hunter’s daughter, for the first time
- Four-year-old Navy’s mother, Arkansas woman Lunden Roberts, had previously sued the US president’s son for child support
- Biden, who has made a commitment to family central to his public persona, has faced criticism for failing to acknowledge his granddaughter
US President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their son Hunter Biden attend the University of Pennsylvania graduation ceremony in May. Photo: Reuters