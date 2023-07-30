Former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, US on July 7. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s US$475 million ‘big lie’ defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed
- The former US president filed a lawsuit in 2022 claiming the network’s description of his election fraud as the ‘big lie’ associated him with Adolf Hitler
- Federal judge Raag Singhal said CNN’s words were opinion, not fact, and therefore could not be the subject of a defamation claim
Former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, US on July 7. Photo: Reuters