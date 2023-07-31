Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Just 4 of Trump’s 44 former cabinet members have publicly endorsed his 2024 presidential run
- Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, and Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, are among Trump’s 4 supporters, NBC News reported
- Trump was not shy about axing members of his administration when he felt they were not performing or working against him
