Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US Presidential Election 2024
Just 4 of Trump’s 44 former cabinet members have publicly endorsed his 2024 presidential run

  • Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, and Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, are among Trump’s 4 supporters, NBC News reported
  • Trump was not shy about axing members of his administration when he felt they were not performing or working against him

Business Insider

Updated: 2:28am, 31 Jul, 2023

