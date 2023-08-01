Florida governor Ron DeSantis delivers a speech in Rochester, New Hampshire, US on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
Ron DeSantis lashes out at China and corporate power in campaign speech

  • DeSantis was particularly harsh on China and the technology sector which he accused of enriching the East Asian nation to the detriment of Americans
  • Speaking in New Hampshire, the Florida governor said he would eliminate China’s preferential trade status, a policy that he has previously said he supports

Reuters
Updated: 2:06am, 1 Aug, 2023

