Paul Reubens in New York in 2012. The Pee-wee Herman actor died on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
- The character with his too-tight grey suit and red bow tie was best known for the film Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and the television series Pee-Wee’s Playhouse
- ‘I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters,’ Reubens said in a statement released after his death
