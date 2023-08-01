Paul Reubens in New York in 2012. The Pee-wee Herman actor died on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Paul Reubens in New York in 2012. The Pee-wee Herman actor died on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

  • The character with his too-tight grey suit and red bow tie was best known for the film Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and the television series Pee-Wee’s Playhouse
  • ‘I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters,’ Reubens said in a statement released after his death

Associated Press

Updated: 2:41am, 1 Aug, 2023

