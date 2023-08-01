US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo. Photo: AP
US commerce chief Gina Raimondo plans China trip as tensions over tech controls simmer
- Raimondo, whose emails were recently hacked in a breach tied to China, has been at the forefront of White House efforts to curb Beijing’s access to advanced technology
- Her trip could come at a sensitive time in the bilateral relationship, with Biden set to sign an order curbing critical US technology investments in China by mid-August
