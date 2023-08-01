Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky likely to visit New York for UN General Assembly
- The Ukrainian president is expected to travel to New York in September to make the case for his ‘peace formula’ plan, according to sources
- Zelensky’s peace plan, a 10-point blueprint for ending the conflict, will be discussed this weekend at an international gathering hosted by Saudi Arabia
Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP