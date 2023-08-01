Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St Anthony, Idaho, US on Monday. Photo: EastIdahoNews.com via AP
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St Anthony, Idaho, US on Monday. Photo: EastIdahoNews.com via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Doomsday cult mum sentenced to life for murdering children and romantic rival

  • Lori Vallow had been found guilty in May over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and adopted 7-year-old son Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow
  • Vallow claimed to be a goddess charged with preparing humanity for the second coming of Jesus Christ, and said she believed she could communicate with angels

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:13am, 1 Aug, 2023

