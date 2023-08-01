The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk removes giant, flashing ‘X’ sign after furore in San Francisco
- X no longer marks the spot on the San Francisco high-rise that is headquarters to Elon Musk’s messaging company X
- The city’s building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the building’s roof
