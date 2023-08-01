Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, burned through at least US$42.8 million this year. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s election campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts
- Donald Trump’s legal entanglements showed signs they could impact spending on his 2024 White House bid
- Trump has been indicted in two criminal cases, with felony counts in two further investigations seemingly imminent
