People watch the Chinese national flag being raised at a mosque in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang province in 2021. Photo: Kyodo
US-China relations
US targets 2 China-based firms over ‘forced labour’ in Xinjiang to highlight ‘genocide’

  • The move by Washington targets battery manufacturer Camel Group and Chenguang Biotech Group, which extracts plant ingredients
  • US says aim is to promote accountability for ‘ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity’ against Uygurs and other minorities in the province

Reuters
Updated: 10:46pm, 1 Aug, 2023

