People watch the Chinese national flag being raised at a mosque in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang province in 2021. Photo: Kyodo
US targets 2 China-based firms over ‘forced labour’ in Xinjiang to highlight ‘genocide’
- The move by Washington targets battery manufacturer Camel Group and Chenguang Biotech Group, which extracts plant ingredients
- US says aim is to promote accountability for ‘ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity’ against Uygurs and other minorities in the province
