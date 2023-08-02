One of the Voyager spacecraft is seen in a Nasa image released in August 2002. Photo: Nasa via AFP
One of the Voyager spacecraft is seen in a Nasa image released in August 2002. Photo: Nasa via AFP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Nasa hears ‘heartbeat’ from Voyager 2 probe after contact was lost

  • A command sent in error had caused the spacecraft’s antenna to point two degrees away from Earth, severing communications with mission control
  • A last-ditch attempt made with the help of the Deep Space Network has detected a signal from Voyager 2, showing it is still operating

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:53am, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the Voyager spacecraft is seen in a Nasa image released in August 2002. Photo: Nasa via AFP
One of the Voyager spacecraft is seen in a Nasa image released in August 2002. Photo: Nasa via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE