US Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks about the latest federal indictments involving former president Donald Trump on Tuesday. Photo: AP
breaking | Donald Trump indicted on 4 charges concerning efforts to overturn 2020 election results
- Grand jury in case by US Special Counsel Jack Smith also makes reference to six co-conspirators, including a Justice Department official
- Trump has already been indicted on federal charges concerning his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House
