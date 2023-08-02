Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a photo at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey in July. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a photo at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey in July. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

US invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington after Qin Gang’s removal

  • The veteran diplomat was reappointed to the post last week, replacing his predecessor, whose mysterious absence raised questions about transparency in Beijing
  • A US State Department spokesman did not say if the Chinese side had accepted the invitation but added that this was Washington’s expectation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:38am, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a photo at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey in July. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a photo at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE