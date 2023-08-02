Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a photo at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey in July. Photo: Reuters
US invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington after Qin Gang’s removal
- The veteran diplomat was reappointed to the post last week, replacing his predecessor, whose mysterious absence raised questions about transparency in Beijing
- A US State Department spokesman did not say if the Chinese side had accepted the invitation but added that this was Washington’s expectation
