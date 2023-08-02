Nadine Seiler holds a banner in front of the federal courthouse where Donald Trump is expected later this week to answer new charges. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
What election interference charges does Donald Trump face?
- Charges are the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House
- It is the third criminal indictment since March and charges Trump with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction
