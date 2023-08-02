02:42
US former president Donald Trump indicted on 4 charges in his role to overturn 2020 election results
Indictment could propel Trump closer to 2024 Republican nomination
- Donald Trump was indicted for attempting to overturn the 2020 US election, the third criminal case against him
- Despite the indictments, Trump remains the clear front-runner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination
