Former US president Donald Trump, who was indicted on Tuesday for a second federal case, may also see another indictment by the end of the month for his role in interfering in the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
Donald Trump facing more legal woes after federal charges in 2020 election probe

  • His rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination take different tacks in addressing the four-count federal indictment
  • Attention shifts to Georgia, where a district attorney investigating 2020 election interference has said she will announce any charging decision this month

Robert Delaney
Updated: 12:44am, 3 Aug, 2023

