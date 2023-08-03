Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kisses his wife ,Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in Montreal after the federal election in October 2019. Photo: Reuters
Canada PM Trudeau says he and his wife Sophie are separating
- The couple ‘have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken’, the prime minister’s office says
- The two ‘remain close’, and will be on holiday with their three children from next week
