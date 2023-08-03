Email accounts, including those belonging to senior US officials, were hacked earlier this year by a group Microsoft said was based in China. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
US-China relations
US lawmakers open probe into suspected Chinese hacking of Commerce and State department emails

  • The attack, with targets including the commerce secretary’s account, could reflect a new level of skill and sophistication from the hackers, a House panel says
  • The breach is also said to have affected accounts belonging to the US ambassador to China and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia

Updated: 2:29am, 3 Aug, 2023

