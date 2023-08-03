A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in July. Photo: AP
Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers sentenced to death for deadliest antisemitic attack in US history

  • A jury ruled unanimously that the American truck driver should be executed for the 2018 shooting in Pittsburgh that saw 11 Jewish worshippers killed
  • Biden’s Justice Department has put a moratorium on federal executions, however, meaning it is not clear whether the sentence will ever be carried out

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:37am, 3 Aug, 2023

