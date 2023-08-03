Twitter, once represented by the blue bird log, has been rebranded as X. Photo: AFP
X, formerly Twitter, lets users hide once-vaunted blue check
- The ticks used to mark verified accounts of users such as celebrities and politicians, but became available to anyone with a subscription after Musk’s takeover
- Other paid-for features, such as tweets longer than 280 characters, may still allow Blue subscribers to be identified even if their tick has been hidden
