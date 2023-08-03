A woman who identified herself with the surname Dai, right, offers donated clothing to Chinese migrants at a giveaway event in Monterey Park in June. Photo: TNS
In a Los Angeles suburb, Chinese ‘border crossers’ with ‘no future in China’ seek a new life after harrowing journey
- The journey for some immigrants means flying from China to Ecuador, braving a 265km trek on foot, traversing Mexico by car and bus before crossing the US border
- In April, US immigration authorities encountered nearly 3,200 Chinese migrants at the Mexican border. Before the pandemic, in late 2019, it was about 200 a month
