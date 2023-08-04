The two cases involve national security charges, but it is not clear if they are related. Photo: AP
Two US Navy sailors arrested on China-related espionage and bribery charges
- One of the sailors is allegedly involved in a conspiracy to send national defence information to Chinese officials, while the other is accused of taking a bribe
- The first sailor was assigned to a ship in San Diego, while the second was arrested at a naval base north of Los Angeles
