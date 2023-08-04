The two cases involve national security charges, but it is not clear if they are related. Photo: AP
The two cases involve national security charges, but it is not clear if they are related. Photo: AP
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Two US Navy sailors arrested on China-related espionage and bribery charges

  • One of the sailors is allegedly involved in a conspiracy to send national defence information to Chinese officials, while the other is accused of taking a bribe
  • The first sailor was assigned to a ship in San Diego, while the second was arrested at a naval base north of Los Angeles

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:12am, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The two cases involve national security charges, but it is not clear if they are related. Photo: AP
The two cases involve national security charges, but it is not clear if they are related. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE