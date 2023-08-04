Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in July. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Taylor Swift adds Canada dates to Eras Tour after plea from PM Justin Trudeau
- The US superstar will perform six shows in Toronto as part of her world tour in November 2024
- Swift’s initial snub of Canada when the tour schedule was first released prompted the prime minister to reach out on social media
Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in July. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP