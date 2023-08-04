Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in July. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in July. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Taylor Swift adds Canada dates to Eras Tour after plea from PM Justin Trudeau

  • The US superstar will perform six shows in Toronto as part of her world tour in November 2024
  • Swift’s initial snub of Canada when the tour schedule was first released prompted the prime minister to reach out on social media

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:24am, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in July. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in July. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE