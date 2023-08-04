Former US president Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss
- The ex-US president faces four counts, the most serious of which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years
- The plea kicks off a legal battle that will take place against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign, in which Trump is seeking a rematch against Biden
Former US president Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters