Former US president Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss

  • The ex-US president faces four counts, the most serious of which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years
  • The plea kicks off a legal battle that will take place against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign, in which Trump is seeking a rematch against Biden

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:45am, 4 Aug, 2023

