US Vice-President Kamala Harris meets Mongolia’s Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene on the White House campus in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US discusses ‘creative ways’ to help Mongolia export rare earths
- The landlocked nation is dependent on goodwill from neighbours China and Russia to get critical minerals to the world market
- Along with talks on rare earths cooperation, Mongolia and the US have also signed an ‘Open Skies’ civil aviation agreement
