A Pacific walrus pup rests its head on the lap of a staff member at the Alaska SeaLife Centre on Tuesday. Photo: Alaska SeaLife Centre via AP
Baby walrus gets ‘round-the-clock cuddling’, as US aquarium staff try to keep it alive
- The one-month-old calf was found alone and far from the sea, and is getting constant care like it would from its mother, including a warm body to lean against
- Young walruses rely on their mums for their first two years of life, raising concerns about the infant’s ability to survive without intervention
