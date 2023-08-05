Photographs of medical items found in an illegal medical warehouse by investigators filed with the Superior Court of California in Fresno County. Photos: Fresno County Department of Public Health
Illegal California medical warehouse investigated for housing possible pathogens, allegedly connected to Chinese company
- Officials in Reedley, California, found what appeared to be a ‘laboratory operation on site, storage and use of biological material’
- Several local news outlets have reported that warehouse owner Prestige BioTech is a Chinese company, but investigators have not confirmed that
