Police respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a “giveaway” event hosted by popular live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area in New York on Friday. Photo: AFP
Chaos in New York’s Union Square as streamer Kai Cenat’s giveaway goes awry

  • The Twitch and YouTube personality is being questioned by police and could be charged with inciting a riot after thousands of people overran the area
  • Several injuries were reported, as bottles and chairs were thrown, people stood on cars and set off fireworks and unloaded a fire extinguisher

Updated: 7:50am, 5 Aug, 2023

