US health officials have approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth. Photo: AP
US FDA approves world’s first pill for post-partum depression
- Makers Biogen and Sage Therapeutics had sought approval for the drug, Zurzuvae, to treat major depressive disorder as well, which affects millions
- PPD severely affects a mother’s ability to return to normal functioning, while also potentially having an impact on her relationship with her child
