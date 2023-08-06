Former US president Donald Trump dances on stage during the Alabama Republican Party’s summer meeting in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump media post appearing to promise revenge
- Prosecutors pointed to a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform on Friday in which Trump wrote, in capital letters: ‘If you go after me, I’m coming after you!’
- On Friday, prosecutors requested that US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case
