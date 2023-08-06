Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, centre, is surrounded by fans in New York on Friday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Streamer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in New York
- The social media influencer drew thousands of his followers to an event on Friday that resulted in chaos with dozens arrested
- Cenat, a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, was released from police custody on Saturday and is to appear in court on August 18
