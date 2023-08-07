Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Columbia, South Carolina, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Trump to seek new judge in election conspiracy case, claiming he will not get a fair trial
- ‘We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change,’ Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial
- US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has a legal history with Trump, having ruled against him in a 2021 case in which she declared that ‘presidents are not kings’
