Elon Musk in Beijing, China in May. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on social media site X

  • ‘Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,’ Musk wrote in a post on Sunday on the platform formerly known as Twitter. ‘All proceeds will go to charity for veterans’
  • The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a ‘cage match’ face-off in late June. Musk said earlier on Sunday he was training for the fight by lifting weights

Associated Press

Updated: 1:37am, 7 Aug, 2023

