Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of Barbie in London, UK on July 12. Photo: Reuters
Barbie film joins US$1 billion club, breaks a record for female directors
- Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set to break a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman
- In modern box office history, just 53 films have made more than US$1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman
