Inside the preamplifier support structure at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the site of a major scientific breakthrough. File photo: Reuters
US lab behind fusion breakthrough reaches ignition again
- Researchers repeat fusion reaction achievement after months of near misses
- Proponents hope that one day fusion can produce limitless carbon-free energy
