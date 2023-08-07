Inside the preamplifier support structure at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the site of a major scientific breakthrough. File photo: Reuters
Inside the preamplifier support structure at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the site of a major scientific breakthrough. File photo: Reuters
Science
World /  United States & Canada

US lab behind fusion breakthrough reaches ignition again

  • Researchers repeat fusion reaction achievement after months of near misses
  • Proponents hope that one day fusion can produce limitless carbon-free energy

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:54am, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Inside the preamplifier support structure at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the site of a major scientific breakthrough. File photo: Reuters
Inside the preamplifier support structure at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the site of a major scientific breakthrough. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE