US director William Friedkin attends a walking tour in Washington in April 2018 that focuses on some of the film locations from the original Exorcist movie. Photo: Reuters
The Exorcist director William Friedkin dies aged 87
- The filmmaker burst on the scene in the early ’70s with cop drama The French Connection, which won five Oscars including for best director and best picture
- He went on to become one of a crop of influential young ‘New Hollywood’ directors who fundamentally reshaped the US film industry
