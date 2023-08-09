Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Tory Lanez in Los Angeles. Photos: AP
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Hip-hop star Megan was wounded and needed surgery to remove the bullet fragments after Lanez fired a gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance
- The victim says she has ‘not experienced a single day of peace’ since the incident
