The USS Essex arrives in Hong Kong for visit in November 2010. Photo: Sam Tsang
US Navy sailor Jinchao Wei’s mother encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says
- China-born Jinchao Wei allegedly worked with a Chinese intelligence officer while in the process of becoming an American citizen
- Sailor’s mother allegedly encouraged him because it might get him a job someday with China’s Communist Party
