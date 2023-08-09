The USS Essex arrives in Hong Kong for visit in November 2010. Photo: Sam Tsang
US Navy sailor Jinchao Wei’s mother encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says

  • China-born Jinchao Wei allegedly worked with a Chinese intelligence officer while in the process of becoming an American citizen
  • Sailor’s mother allegedly encouraged him because it might get him a job someday with China’s Communist Party

Associated Press

Updated: 10:43am, 9 Aug, 2023

