Wildfires fanned by winds from Hurricane Dora forced evacuations in Hawaii on Tuesday. Photo: Zeke Kalua/County of Maui/AFP
People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape ‘unprecedented’ wildfires burning popular Maui tourist town
- The US Coast Guard rescued 12 people who went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoky conditions
- Wildfires fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures have forced evacuations and shut schools in several communities
