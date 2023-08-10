Wildfires fanned by winds from Hurricane Dora forced evacuations in Hawaii on Tuesday. Photo: Zeke Kalua/County of Maui/AFP
People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape ‘unprecedented’ wildfires burning popular Maui tourist town

  • The US Coast Guard rescued 12 people who went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoky conditions
  • Wildfires fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures have forced evacuations and shut schools in several communities

Associated Press
Updated: 12:00am, 10 Aug, 2023

