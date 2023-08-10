Canadian politician Michael Chong speaks at the Conservative Party of Canada’s final televised debate in Toronto, Ontario in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Canada says ‘highly probable’ China targeted MP Michael Chong online
- The lawmaker has drawn Beijing’s ire as a frequent critic and sponsored a motion to declare China’s treatment of Uygurs amounted to genocide
- China sought information about Chong and his family in China in a probably effort to ‘make an example’ of him, earlier reports said
