Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World / United States & Canada

Special counsel gets search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter records

  • The social media platform, now known as X, was given a US$350,000 fine for a delay in complying, court documents show
  • The warrant was kept secret, after a US court found that disclosing it would give Trump ‘an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behaviour’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:05am, 10 Aug, 2023

