FBI officials and other law enforcement officers stand outside the home of Craig Robertson. who was shot and killed in a raid on his home in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Armed US man accused of threatening Joe Biden shot dead in FBI raid

  • Agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of self-proclaimed MAGA Trumper Craig Robertson, who posted online about cleaning off his sniper rifle
  • Robertson, who was armed at the time of the shooting, had referenced a ‘presidential assassination’ and threatened officials overseeing cases against Trump

Associated Press

Updated: 6:12am, 10 Aug, 2023

