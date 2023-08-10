Lawyer Cory Lynch, joined by clients Treveon Isaiah Taylor Snr and Jessica Ross, speaks during a news conference in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US couple sues doctor after baby decapitated during delivery
- Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Snr say Dr Tracey St. Julian used excessive force on their son’s neck and head when the child became stuck
- Hospital staff are accused of trying to cover up the incident by encouraging cremation and propping up the body to make it appear the head was still attached
