The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards will air January 15. Photo: AP
Emmys pushed to January as Hollywood strikes press on
- The Emmys were originally set for September 18, but will now be broadcast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live on January 15
- The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was postponed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.
