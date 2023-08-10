The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards will air January 15. Photo: AP
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards will air January 15. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Emmys pushed to January as Hollywood strikes press on

  • The Emmys were originally set for September 18, but will now be broadcast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live on January 15
  • The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was postponed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:31pm, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards will air January 15. Photo: AP
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards will air January 15. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE