A video still shows the launch of Virgin Galactic’s private astronaut mission Galactic 02 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: Virgin Galactic via AFP
A video still shows the launch of Virgin Galactic’s private astronaut mission Galactic 02 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: Virgin Galactic via AFP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space

  • The passengers, who got to experience a few minutes of weightlessness, included ex-UK Olympian Jon Goodwin and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean
  • Richard Branson’s company expects to begin offering monthly trips to customers, joining Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:31am, 11 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A video still shows the launch of Virgin Galactic’s private astronaut mission Galactic 02 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: Virgin Galactic via AFP
A video still shows the launch of Virgin Galactic’s private astronaut mission Galactic 02 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: Virgin Galactic via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE