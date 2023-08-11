A video still shows the launch of Virgin Galactic’s private astronaut mission Galactic 02 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: Virgin Galactic via AFP
Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space
- The passengers, who got to experience a few minutes of weightlessness, included ex-UK Olympian Jon Goodwin and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean
- Richard Branson’s company expects to begin offering monthly trips to customers, joining Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX
