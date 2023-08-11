Lil Tay not dead, says her social media accounts were hacked, according to new report
- The viral rapper says she and her brother are safe and healthy, contradicting an Instagram announcement that has since been taken down
- She says she has been bombarded with tearful calls from loved ones ‘while trying to sort out this mess’
Viral internet star Lil Tay is not dead, but rather the victim of hackers who posted a phoney announcement on her social media pages, according to a new report.
The rapper and online sensation emphasised that both she and her brother are safe and healthy in a statement to TMZ on Thursday.
“I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she said.
“It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”
She continued: “My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’.”
On Wednesday, an Instagram post appeared on Lil Tay’s grid, announcing both her death and the death of her brother.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” it said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”
The post has since been taken down.
From our archives: Lil Tay says she’s posting rap videos to motivate people
Tay rose to popularity in 2018 for her Instagram photos and posts where she flaunted designer clothes and luxury cars. In a March 2018 video, Claire claimed that the tub and toilet in her bathroom each “cost more than your rent”.
As of Wednesday, the teenager’s two YouTube videos – one touring Jake Paul’s home, one about her feud with internet star-rapper Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli – had amassed more than 4 million views, and her Instagram account boasts more than 3 million followers.
Tay – who moved from Canada to Los Angeles with her family – told Good Morning America’s Juju Chang in an 2018 interview that “no one’s forcing me to do this” and that her mother – Angela Tian – was not exploiting her.
Despite her internet fame, Tay seemingly did not post more videos or photos on her social media accounts after 2018. Before the now-removed post on her “death”, the most recent post on her Instagram account was a tribute to the late musician XXXTentacion.