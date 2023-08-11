Viral internet star Lil Tay is not dead, but rather the victim of hackers who posted a phoney announcement on her social media pages, according to a new report.

The rapper and online sensation emphasised that both she and her brother are safe and healthy in a statement to TMZ on Thursday.

“I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she said.

“It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

She continued: “My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’.”